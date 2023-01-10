Former WWE writer wants Triple H to bring back popular premium live event after a 15-year absence  

Since becoming the head of WWE content and creative, Triple H has significantly changed the company's premium live event schedule. Meanwhile, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. wants The Game to bring back a popular show from the mid-2000s.

Spanning five events from 2004 to 2008, Cyber Sunday allowed fans to vote on various stipulations for matches that would take place on the show. The event's format was highly interactive and allowed viewers to play an integral part in the proceedings.

Speaking on his podcast, Wrestling With Freddie, Prinze Jr. explained why he was such a big fan of Cyber Sunday and why it should return.

"Cyber Sunday was so sick to me because the fans got to pick who the guy in the ring, or the girl in the ring in this case, nowadays, was going to wrestle. You were given three options, and the fans would vote, and your vote was legit. It was not a work." Prinze Jr. added: "I always loved Cyber Sunday as a kid. I even pitched to bring it back when I worked there, but Vince was like, 'God d—, no. Gah, that was the s—.' And so it didn't happen, but yeah, that would be [what I would bring back to WWE]." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

WWE's next major premium live event, the Royal Rumble, is one of its most iconic offerings. The 36th edition of the show is set to take place in San Antonio on Saturday, January 28th, 2023.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Miami Heat play the Oklahoma City Thunder this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Triple H is reportedly set to bring back a popular WWE tournament

The King of The Ring Tournament is one competition that is not as regular as it once was in the company. The format has helped launch the careers of many top stars across different eras.

According to a recent tweet from Xero News, Triple H and WWE creative will have the deciding matches of the King and Queen of The Ring Tournaments at Money in the Bank in London this July.

"We have received some information this morning about King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring. A source has informed us that the current plan is for the King and Queen of the Ring winners to be crowned at the MITB PLE."

Like Triple H himself, previous winners of the tournament have gone on to become big names in WWE, including Brock Lesnar, Edge, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Bret Hart.

Which axed WWE premium live event would you like to see return under Triple H? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes