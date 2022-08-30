Another released NXT Superstar announced WWE return under Triple H

Former NXT Superstar Santana Garrett recently announced her WWE return via Instagram. This marks the return of yet another formerly-released talent under Triple H's reign as EVP of Talent Relations and Head of Creative

Garrett made sporadic appearances on NXT as an enhancement talent before signing a full-time deal with the company in 2019. After a lukewarm tenure in WWE which included an appearance on the 2021 Royal Rumble, she was released by the Stamford-based promotion in July of that year. She has since made a few appearances in All Elite Wrestling.

As a 13-year industry veteran, Santana will now bring her experience to the company's Performance Center, where she will be coaching younger and inexperienced talent. She recently took to Instagram to announce this.

"This is NOT a throwback… #WWE #NXT #PC #Coach #Orlando #PerformanceCenter #ProWrestling #WomensWrestling #SantanaGarrett"

It is currently unknown if she will be wrestling on TV in the promotion. But at the age of 34, she does have several years of in-ring work ahead of her if she chooses to compete.

What other formerly-released superstars might be returning to WWE soon?

Despite a bevy of formerly-released WWE Superstars returning to the company since Vince McMahon retired, it looks like this trend will not become past-tense anytime soon.

Since Triple H took over as Head of Creative, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and Johnny Gargano have all made their way back to our TV screens. Reports and rumors suggest that more talent is soon to follow.

PWTorch's Wade Keller reported a few days ago that a possible return for Bray Wyatt had been pitched backstage. The former Universal Champion also liked a tweet about him possibly returning to the promotion that made him famous.

Wrestlebuddy @Wrestle_buddy Bray Wyatt liked the post and once again teases his return to WWE. Bray Wyatt liked the post and once again teases his return to WWE. https://t.co/6vkrsGExmR

Another name that has been thrown around as a possible return is JONAH (fka Bronson Reed). Andrew Zarian of We're Live Pal recently reported that the Australian might be on his way to work under Triple H.

A former NXT North American Champion has also teased a return to the company. Controversial star Velveteen Dream recently resurfaced on Instagram, where he added #BringBackVelveteenDream to his bio, although no reports claim that he will be making a return.

With so many superstars making their way back into the company, do you think the roster runs the risk of becoming bloated? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also Watch: Vince Russo shares how he came up with 'The Game' gimmick for Triple H in WWE

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell