Formerly released talents recall being unsure of WWE return even after a text from Triple H

WWE stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson recently spoke about their return to the company a few weeks ago.

The O.C. reunited on the October 10 edition of RAW. AJ Styles was facing tough odds against Judgment Day and needed family to back him up. Out came Gallows and Anderson, and the trio managed to clear the ring and send a message to the nefarious faction.

Speaking on After The Bell this week, The O.C. mentioned that they had been in touch with Styles about a return even before Triple H took creative control.

"We had gone back and forth with Uncle Allen (AJ Styles) before the regime change, but we weren't talking about anything."

Gallows described how Hunter texted them and set the ball rolling for their thunderous return on Monday Night RAW. He mentioned that a phone call reassured them, and they decided to return to WWE.

"We're in Dallas, doing our last match with the Motor City Machine Guns and we get a text, 'Hey guys, can we talk?' Well, shit, here we go. Maybe we should text back. It was a text from Triple H, but we didn't know if this was something we could do or wanted to do or what was going to come out of it after what happened the last time. We got on the phone and could feel the new vibe and how positive everything was. One thing led to another from there." (H/T Fightful)

Mia Yim joined the O.C. last week on WWE RAW

The O.C. finally found a solution to their "Rhea problem" last week on RAW as Mia Yim returned to WWE and joined the group.

Rhea Ripley has proved to be the difference maker every time The O.C. and Judgment Day got in the ring. The Eradicator also managed to bodyslam Gallows on RAW a few weeks ago.

However, Yim viciously attacked Ripley with a Kendo Stick, leading to an all-out brawl. When the smoke cleared, The O.C. flanked by Mia Yim, stood tall in the ring as Judgment Day retreated.

What do you think of The O.C. banding together on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

