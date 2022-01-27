"The reason why I always think that"- former WWE Champion explains why Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are "scary"

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles believes Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar's experience in amateur wrestling is what makes them "scary."

Lashley and Lesnar were both amateur wrestling standouts when they were younger. The two powerhouses are also accomplished mixed martial artists, with The Beast Incarnate having won the UFC Heavyweight Championship in only his fourth MMA fight.

Speaking on this week's WWE's The Bump, AJ Styles stated that the wrestlers are great fighters and the duo's grappling expertise is what makes them so good.

"Both these guys [Brock and Bobby] were wrestlers in college and did well. The reason why I always think that wrestlers are sometimes the best fighters is because they have that grappling strength," Styles said.

Styles went on to touch on his own grappling background. He also continued to praise Lesnar and Lashley by admitting how frighteningly talented and powerful the two men are.

"I took a little bit of jujitsu myself and wrestled in college, and I would put myself in a number of moves for everybody else because I was so aggressive. Those guys know jiujitsu, they know how to fight. They're strong. It's scary."

Bobby Lashley is pumped up ahead of his match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble

Despite competing in the same sports, this is the first time Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will be pitted against each other in a singles match.

The match between the two was set up after Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship match at Day 1, which he ended up winning. Two days later on RAW, The All Mighty defeated the other participants from the match to become the number one contender for Lesnar's title.

While The Beast Incarnate might not consider Lashley a threat, the bout at Royal Rumble will arguably be the biggest match of the latter's career.

Bobby Lashley has stated his desire to compete against Brock Lesnar in the past, and now on Saturday, the dream match is finally coming to fruition.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from the above article, kindly credit WWE's The Bump with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku