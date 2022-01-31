Fox Network is excited to have Ronda Rousey back

FOX Network is delighted to have Ronda Rousey back in WWE.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet made her WWE return during the Women's Royal Rumble Match and went on to win the event. The former UFC Champion came in at #28, taking all the women in the ring by surprise. She will now be headlining WrestleMania 38.

In a recent report by Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer explained that the FOX Network was overjoyed as Ronda Rousey completed her comeback to the WWE. Rousey will now be on FOX's show as she will be playing her trade on the blue brand.

It's reported that FOX wanted the former UFC Champion to be on their show for a long time. Ronda could face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38, according to the report:

"We’ll have to see what Ronda Rousey does for the next year, because she inked a new deal. She will be around for two WrestleMania events. The plan is for her to take on Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38, but Becky Lynch will be waiting for WrestleMania 39 to go down. All the while she will be blue brand Superstar and FOX is very happy about that." said Meltzer. (H/T - Ringside News.)

Becky Lynch ready for Ronda Rousey

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch spoke to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport after her win against Doudrop at the Royal Rumble and said she's ready to face Ronda Rousey if the latter wants it. Lynch said she has nothing left to prove as she already got the better of Rousey:

"I've already beaten her. Sure, of course, that's the match people want. That's the match that people have wanted for, well, nearly four years now, and I think that'd get them excited and that'll get me excited. But now it's in her court. It's up to her if she wants it. If she wants it, I'm ready to go; if she doesn't, well she can warm up with the Gazpacho." (3:17-3:38)

Do you want Ronda Rousey to face Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 38? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

