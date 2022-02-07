Details on why WWE is prioritizing FOX over USA Network

WWE appears to be giving more priority to FOX recently than USA Network.

Vince's brand is a scintillating performer on the USA Network. FOX Network on the other hand is in agreement with the promotion to air SmackDown. Vince is doing everything to boost the viewership of the blue brand. Fox, allowing WWE to cater to every home in the United States, has helped the company capture mainstream audiences.

In a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that the Los Angeles based corporation doesn't need WWE to succeed.

“Fox doesn’t need them [WWE], but they’re doing everything to appease Fox. They put Lesnar on Fox. They put Ronda Rousey on Fox. Charlotte Flair is on Fox which Fox has always wanted, so they got her. It’s very clear right now that SmackDown is getting the best end of the deal because Fox was the…" - he said. (H/T - Ringside News)

He further stated RAW does four times USA Network's average while SmackDown does well below Fox's average.

"SmackDown does well under Fox’s average. Raw does four times, essentially, USA’s average. So, Fox can take or leave it, so they’re going to make sure. But Fox is a much, much better vehicle for SmackDown. I mean, if for whatever reason, and I don’t expect this to happen, Fox goes, ‘You know what, we don’t got NFL on Thursday.’ The whole idea was going to be a big sports weekend. Thursday’s going to be the NFL. Friday’s going to be SmackDown, Saturday’s going to be college football, and then Sunday’s going to be the NFL. That was what they were going to build the whole network around." - said Meltzer. (H/T - Ringside News)

FOX is delighted to have Ronda Rousey on their network

FOX is reportedly overjoyed to have Ronda Rousey back in the WWE as the Baddest Woman on the planet will ply her trade on SmackDown.

Ronda Rousey made her comeback at the Royal Rumble this year and went on to win the Women's Rumble match. She is now on SmackDown and has started her build-up to the clash against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38.

In a report by Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer spoke about FOX's excitement as they have always wanted Ronda to be on their network.

"We’ll have to see what Ronda Rousey does for the next year, because she inked a new deal. She will be around for two WrestleMania events. The plan is for her to take on Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38, but Becky Lynch will be waiting for WrestleMania 39 to go down. All the while she will be blue brand Superstar and FOX is very happy about that." said Meltzer. (H/T - Ringside News.)

