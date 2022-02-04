"With age he's gotten better" - Franky Monet showers praise on former tag champion

Franky Monet believes that former WWE Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio has gotten better with age.

Mysterio made his debut in the company in 2002. He went on to win the Royal Rumble in 2006 entering the ring at the number one spot. He followed up the incredible achievement by winning a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania against Randy Orton and Kurt Angle which marked his first reign as world champion.

Speaking on the Jobbing Out podcast, Franky Monet stated that Rey has been killing it on the wrestling scene for years now. He also urged WWE to protect the Superstar at all costs.

''Think of the Bret Hart quote, 'it takes ten years to become a main eventer.' said Monet. ''Think about how much time Rey Mysterio has been wrestling for. Of course, with age he's gotten better, because that's what happens. He's just killing it year after year and is an absolute legend. Protect Rey Mysterio at all costs." (H/T - Fightful)

mugbeararts @mugbeararts HAPPY BDAY #ReyMysterio was my hero growing up, always wanted to be like him. what a CHAMP! 619 lets goooooooo HAPPY BDAY #ReyMysterio was my hero growing up, always wanted to be like him. what a CHAMP! 619 lets goooooooo https://t.co/UBz98SYVPP

Franky Monet wants to wrestle Rey Mysterio

Franky Monet has expressed her desire to wrestle Rey Mysterio in a tag team match.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio have managed to form a well-synced tag team in WWE. The two athletes even became the first father-son duo to win the tag team gold after defeating The Dirty Dawgs at WrestleMania Backlash.

Monet spoke on the Jobbing Out podcast and said he would love to team up with her husband John Morrison to face off against Rey and his son Dominik.

"It's Rey frickin Mysterio. I wrestled against him in Lucha Underground in a multi-man and I think I was the first woman to have faced him. I adore him. He's an absolute legend, not only in the lucha libre community, but in professional wrestling in general. It would be an honor to step in the ring with him. Maybe me and John vs. Dom and Rey," (H/T - Fightful)

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Rey Mysterio is the greatest underdog in WWE history? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Is Rey Mysterio the greatest underdog in WWE history? Yes No 2 votes so far