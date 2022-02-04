Franky Monet names former Heavyweight Champion as her dream opponent

Former WWE Superstar Franky Monet has named Rey Mysterio as her dream opponent.

In 2015, Monet competed against the former World Heavyweight Champion when she joined forces with John Morrison & Brian Cage to take on Dragon Azteca Jr., Prince Puma & Rey Mysterio Jr. in a six-man tag team contest.

Monet recently spoke on the Jobbing Out podcast and labeled Rey a "legend" in professional wrestling. She stated that she would love to have a tag team encounter against Mysterio and his son Dominik.

''It's Rey frickin Mysterio,'' said Monet. ''I wrestled against him in Lucha Underground in a multi-man and I think I was the first woman to have faced him. I adore him. He's an absolute legend, not only in the lucha libre community, but in professional wrestling in general. It would be an honor to step in the ring with him. Maybe me and John vs. Dom and Rey." (H/T - Fightful)

Franky Monet says she would like to face the pair of Britt Baker and Adam Cole

Franky Monet recently revealed that she would like to battle against Britt Baker and Adam Cole in a tag team match.

Britt Baker and Adam Cole have recently created a formidable partnership in AEW. During a recent interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, the 38-year-old said that she would like to team up with her husband John Hennigan (Morrison) to take on the duo.

“Britt Baker and Adam Cole. We’ve never — I’ve wrestled Britt one time in like a multi-man,'' Monet said. ''I don’t think John and Adam Cole have ever wrestled. John’s never wrestled Britt, and I’ve never wrestled Adam Cole. So there you go. Why not?” (H/T: WrestleTalk).

Would you like to see Monet in action against Rey Mysterio? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

