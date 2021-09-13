"Everyone should be excited for this Tuesday" - Franky Monet on the rebranding of WWE NXT 

The WWE Universe is nervous about the future of NXT, but Franky Monet isn't one bit worried and is optimistic about the new rebranding for the brand.

Franky Monet was a guest on WWE El Brunch recently to discuss all things NXT. When the subject of the upcoming rebrand was brought up, Monet seemed very excited about it.

"I am excited about this," Franky Monet said. "I know that people don’t like change, but I feel that this will be a good change and we are going to see a new evolution on the NXT brand. We have a ton of talent that are working on the daily in order to be prepared to be in NXT TV, so I think that the change will be good for the brand. I love the new colors on the logo and everyone should be excited for this Tuesday. We will see a new era," said Franky Monet (H/T Fightful)

⭐️ Amigos, accompaña me mañana a la 12/c desde la cuenta de Instagram de @wweespanol para El Brunch de @WWE!!! Con la hermosa @quetzallibulnes!!! No te lo puedes perder!! @WWENXT #WERALOCA pic.twitter.com/EDvWa88W3g — Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) September 9, 2021

Is Franky Monet right about the upcoming rebrand of WWE NXT?

There has been a lot of uncertainty about what the new WWE NXT will look like this Tuesday, with the company even advertising it as "NXT 2.0" last Friday during SmackDown. The announcement received a chorus of boos from fans in attendance at Madison Square Garden.

But are we worried over nothing? Perhaps the rebranding of WWE NXT won't be as bad as everyone thinks. If the talent is excited about it, the least anyone can do is give the company a chance.

We are just a few days away from knowing what the true future of WWE NXT is.

Are you as optimistic about the rebrand of WWE NXT as Franky Monet is? What do you expect to see from the former black and gold brand on Tuesday? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section.

