"Freaking terrible" - Theory gets called out for 'weak' MITB briefcase shots on RAW (Exclusive)

The RAW after Money in the Bank kicked off with a segment between Bobby Lashley and Theory. Both men expectedly got into a physical altercation during their face-off.

The 24-year-old star initially outsmarted Lashley with a distraction and proceeded to bash the new United States Champion with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone were left unimpressed by Theory's 'weak' strikes, as revealed in this week's episode of Legion of RAW.

Russo said that Theory's attacks with the MITB briefcase looked terrible and added that the item could no longer be used as a weapon.

"And then, like you said, Chris, now they've got to use the case, and when they use the case, it looks freaking terrible, bro. There is no good way to use that case as a weapon, bro," stated Vince Russo. [11:00 - 11:30]

Vince Russo highlights a big issue with Theory's Money in the Bank briefcase

It has been a tradition in WWE for MITB winners to carry around the prized briefcase at all times during TV appearances. However, Vince Russo was firmly against the practice as he found it illogical.

The former WWE head writer couldn't grasp why WWE books its Money in the Bank holders to walk around with the case as it was only relevant when the superstar had to legitimately cash in the contract.

Here's what Vince Russo honestly stated about the Money in the Bank issue:

"Oh, Chris, I was thinking the same thing [Theory's weak shots with the MITB briefcase]. Bro, do you know what the problem is? The problem is, why are these idiots walking around with the case?" highlighted Russo. Like, bro, we know you've got the title shot! If you've got to technically cash in the case when it's time, no problem. But to be walking around with the case for the next six months." [10:30 - 10:59]

As confirmed on Monday Night RAW, Theory will take on Bobby Lashley in a United States title rematch at SummerSlam, and it's beyond doubt that the new Mr. Money in the Bank will be itching to win back his lost championship.

