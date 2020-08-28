Fred Rosser FKA Darren Young set to make his NJPW debut

Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young, will be making his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling, as part of the promotion's on-going weekly NJPW STRONG shows.

NJPW has been running shows on a regular basis in the United States of America, mostly based on talents who are currently working in the country. Superstars from Ring of Honor have also been highly active for New Japan of America and the company is set to feature the debut of Fred Rosser, as well.

Here is the announcement made by NJPW:

As things stand, Fred Rosser doesn't have a match confirmed for his debut, however, NJPW has already started to hype up his first appearance for the promotion. Over the course of the past few weeks, NJPW STRONG has featured several notable talents, such as the returning Jay White, his fellow Bullet Club compatriots Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Chase Owens. However, the biggest news coming out of NJPW STRONG is the historic NJ Cup USA win for KENTA, who earned himself a shot at Jon Moxley's IWGP United States Championship.

With NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed set to take place within the course of a few days, the promotion has confirmed that KENTA will defend his IWGP US right to challenge contract against arch-rival Jeff Cobb. Flip Gordon too will be in action as he takes on Jay White. Meanwhile, Bullet Club's young sensation Hikuleo will also be in action against Brody King.

Fred Rosser's run prior to NJPW

During his time with WWE, Fred Rosser, then known as Darren Young, was part of the NXT game-show and went up to the WWE main roster as part of The Nexus faction. However, it was during his time as a tag team wrestler that Rosser found the most success, as he and Titus O'Neil formed The Prime Time Players and would win the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Following their split though, Young was managed by Bob Backlund for a while but was eventually let go by WWE in 2017. After his departure, he most notably competed for CHIKARA, as part of their King of Trios Tournament where he teamed up with two of his former Nexus stablemates. Speaking of which, Rosser's former stablemate PJ Black (FKA Justin Gabriel) also competed for NJPW STRONG recently. Could there be a potential reunion on the cards? Only time will tell.