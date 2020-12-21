Fred Rosser (formerly known as Darren Young in WWE) is a former Tag Team Champion in WWE and recently wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling at the NJPW Strong event. Rosser, who came out as gay in 2013, recently opened up about CM Punk welcoming him backstage in WWE and helping him settle in.

Fred Rosser opens up about blocking the hate and CM Punk being there for him backstage

Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser was recently interviewed by Lucha Libre Online. During the interview, Rosser opened up about how he wants to be an inspiration to everyone, not just those in the LGBTQ community. Rosser also spoke about getting past being bullied for a stuttering problem he had growing up:

"I made a lot of sacrifices. I sacrificed my WWE career to inspire others to be and accept themself. Not only if you're LGBTQ, but anyone that gets bullied into silence. You might get bullied because you have facial hair. But in order to be strong and successful, you gotta block the hate. I might get bullied because I had a stuttering problem growing up and sometimes I still do, it comes and goes but I embrace it. I'm 37. I don't care. But in order to be strong and successful, you gotta block the hate."

Fred Rosser also opened up about how CM Punk helped him in WWE. Punk, who was Fred Rosser's (Darren Young's) coach in season one of NXT, helped him backstage in WWE. Rosser described how CM Punk embraced him backstage, telling him he'd be there if Rosser had any problems in the WWE locker room:

"From guys like CM Punk, who was my coach on the first season of NXT, him and I said two words to one another, you know, we weren't close at all. And for him, August 2013, after his match with Brock Lesnar, he is all iced up, SummerSlam match, and he comes up to me at the Staples Center in catering and in front of everyone, I'm watching the show and he told me to stand up, and I stood up and he gave me a hug and he said ‘If you have any problems with anyone in the locker room, you let me know and I’ll take care of it.'"

Rosser went on to desribe how much Punk's support backstage meant to him. He said that Punk embracing him in front of everyone, including the likes of Randy Orton, Big Show, Mark Henry and Titus O'Neil, made it easier for him in the WWE locker room.