"How come you didn’t tell me" - Former WWE Superstar reveals Mark Henry’s reaction when he came out

New Japan Pro Wrestling's Fred Rosser (FKA Darren Young) was contacted by Hall of Famer Mark Henry when he came out during his WWE run.

Fred Rosser was the most recent guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his professional wrestling career. When asked about coming out as a gay man to the WWE locker room, Rosser recalled a conversation he had with AEW's Mark Henry.

"They didn’t know, so I had to come out again," Fred Rosser said. "I remember that I had to do a Be A Star the next day. I told Stephanie McMahon that I can’t do it, I can’t be in front of a crowd because of that guilt feeling and that fear of the unknown. The next day when the news dropped, I remember Mark Henry being the first guy to text me. He said ‘Hey man, come down to the hotel.’ This was before SummerSlam. ‘Yeah come down to the green room.’ I met in the green room and he said ‘man, how come you didn’t tell me?’"

Mark Henry and CM Punk were supportive of Fred Rosser

Fred Rosser revealed that Mark Henry, CM Punk, and Randy Orton made it a lot easier for him to enter the locker room again after making his very important announcement.

"I said that I was just fearful, Mark responds by telling me that he has cousins that are gay," Fred Rosser continued. "From then on, me and Mark were just tight. We were tight with guys like Randy Orton and CM Punk. Those guys made it a lot easier for me to walk into a locker room."

Could Fred Rosser walk through the Forbidden Door and find himself in All Elite Wrestling? Only time will tell.

