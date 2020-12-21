In an interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser shared how he decided to announce that he was coming out. He looked back on how grateful he was for the support he received from WWE Superstars and WWE Legends like CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

You can listen and watch what Fred Rosser had to say in the interview here, courtesy of Lucha Libre Online.

Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young during his time with the WWE, revealed how he decided to come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. He said chose to make this decision because he wanted to be able to have his boyfriend experience the masculine side of the professional wrestling world.

"Not just LGBTQ, but anyone that gets bullied into silence, and when I made the decision to come out, there [were] many reasons why I made the decision. But I ultimately made the decision because I wanted to be able to bring my, I hate using the word partner. Partner is like my tag team partner, Titus O’Neill. I want to be able to bring my boyfriend [to] that stage to WWE, and have him experience the masculine world of professional wrestling. I wanted to be able to bring him to red carpets and having experienced what I experienced, and I was able to do that." H/t Lucha Libre Online

Fred Rosser says it meant the world to know that Steve Austin is an ally

Fred Rosser also opened up on how important it was to him to know that a WWE Legend like Stone Cold Steve Austin was an ally of the LGBTQ+ community. Fred Rosser revealed that he was grateful for the support because the community, and anyone who has been bullied into silence, needs more allies to speak up and speak out.

Gracias a @rdore2000 y @SKWrestling_ por el artículo sobre nuestra entrevista con The Suntan Superman @realfredrosser https://t.co/buIm9SeDfs — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) December 19, 2020

Fred Rosser revealed that his ex-boyfriend was a huge fan of the Attitude Era and "Stone Cold." He recalled an interaction he had with Austin at one WrestleMania, and reflected on how this support meant the world to him.

"So one WrestleMania, I think before he was filming his show after RAW, he was almost about to go on the air, and he stopped and talked to Nikki and I .And he was so kind. He said, ‘How are you? Did you enjoy WrestleMania?’ He was so cool and that meant the world to me. For Steve Austin to be an ally. Because we need more allies speaking up and speaking out. He don't give a s--- what I do behind closed doors. As long as I'm happy, that's all that matters." H/t Lucha Libre Online

Some fans might be encouraged to hear Fred Rosser's story. He continues to be a trailblazer in the world of professional wrestling.