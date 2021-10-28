Former WWE star explains why Xavier Woods' King of the Ring victory is so special (Exclusive)

Until recently, Xavier Woods was the most overlooked member of The New Day. As is well known, Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35, and Big E is the reigning and defending WWE Champion.

All of that changed at Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia, when Xavier Woods defeated Finn Balor to win the King of the Ring tournament and etched his place in history.

This was a move that was lauded by the WWE Universe, including some of the biggest names in the business. One such superstar is Fred Rosser, known as Darren Young during his WWE stint.

Fred Rosser believes that Xavier Woods' win is a massive step forward in representation

When Xavier Woods won the King of the Ring tournament, Rosser shared graphics of the landmark achievement on his Twitter profile.

The current NJPW star highlighted the importance of representation while talking to Sportskeeda Wrestling about Woods' recent accomplishment:

"I think it's an unbelievable turn of events for wrestling, him becoming the King of the Ring. I think representation is so important, not only when it comes to the LGBTQ experience but the African American experience. He's doing his thing, representing in WWE as King of the Ring. I'm doing my thing representing with New Japan, New Japan Strong," said Fred Rosser.

While Xavier Woods' future on WWE SmackDown should pan out spectacularly, Fred Rosser has also been making big moves. He was recently a part of the Fox Soul show- The House, which is a black LGBTQIA+ talk show that airs on Friday nights.

