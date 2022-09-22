"Acting like she already has the belt" – Ex-WWE employee names RAW star that could dethrone Bianca Belair 

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. feels that Bayley is well on her way to winning championship gold once again, this time at the expense of Bianca Belair.

The longest reigning SmackDown Women's Champion shocked the world when she returned at SummerSlam earlier this year. Since her return, she has managed to form her faction, Damage CNTRL, alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and has even guided them to win the tag team gold.

On a recent episode of Wrestling with Freddie, the former WWE writer noted that Bayley was destined to win the RAW Women's Championship. He even said that The Role Model was already behaving like a champ and could easily dethrone current holder Bianca Belair if the two met in the ring.

"Bianca Belair is having open challenge matches. Bayley basically could have fought her that night, then said, 'Nah, it's just not the right time, we're gonna fight you on my time.' She's the one acting like she already has the belt. So to me, she's winning, which means it puts Rhea on the shelf even longer." [From 14:56 - 15:11]

Bayley challenged Bianca Belair to a Championship match at WWE Extreme Rules

This week on RAW, Damage CTRL came face-to-face with Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair. Bayley managed to get under the skin of Bliss, leading to them squaring off in a singles bout for the main event of RAW.

The two former champions put on a classic, but Bayley was able to get the upperhand as she hit The Goddess with the Rose Plant. In the aftermath of the encounter, Damage CTRL laid a beatdown on Belair and Bayley challenged her for a championship match at Extreme Rules.

