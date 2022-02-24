"This kid’s gonna be a star" - Former WWE writer reveals Vince McMahon's reaction to intense backstage segment

Vince McMahon saw money in Kofi Kingston a long time ago.

Kingston made his WWE debut in January 2008 on the ECW brand. The Ghana-born star has had a stellar career with the company ever since, winning titles across different brands within the promotion, including the WWE Championship.

On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled a particular segment from 2009 featuring Kofi Kingston that made Mr. McMahon stand up and take notice of the future WWE Champion.

"And he’s like, ‘Is this what you wanted? Is that what..’ And he’s yelling every time the ax hits," Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled. "And I’m watching Vince’s reactions to this and he’s just lighting up like a teenager watching it. I mean, you just see when he sees something in somebody. He’s like, ‘That’s it dammit. Yes!’ He’s just behind him all the way and then Kofi finally puts the axe through the windshield. (...) And he just jumps off the car and storms off, and Vince is like, ‘Dammit. Yes!’ and, ‘This kid’s gonna be a star!'"

Vince McMahon knew Kofi Kingston would be a star after destroying Randy Orton's NASCAR car

In 2009, a year after his debut, Kofi Kingston engaged in an intense feud with Randy Orton. The two superstars battled it out across various pay-per-views. One match saw Kingston lead his team to victory against Orton's at Survivor Series.

The segment brought up by Freddie Prinze Jr. saw Kingston destroy Orton's customized NASCAR vehicle on an episode of WWE RAW. This was a turning point in Kingston's WWE career in Vince McMahon's mind.

"One of these guys gave Randy Orton a NASCAR," Freddie Prinze Jr. said. "Like an actual NASCAR race car. NASCAR. And it’s shiny and it’s got all the logos. (...) And it’s glistening the way they have the lights on it. And Kofi’s going just ballistic for something that happened (...). But he takes an ax. A fire axe to this NASCAR, while he’s cutting the promo."

Do you remember this Kofi Kingston segment? Are you surprised that this was the moment where McMahon realized that Kingston would be a star? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.

