"That's what a billionaire is" - Former WWE writer reveals Vince McMahon's reaction to throwing away $20 million

Vince McMahon showed Freddie Prinze Jr. what goes on in the mind of a billionaire.

The CEO of WWE has been the head of the company for almost four decades. In his time as the boss, the promotion has become a global behemoth and generated an incredible amount of money for the entire McMahon family.

On the latest episode of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. told a story about the time Vince McMahon dismissed 20 million dollars as if it was absolutely nothing.

"I see Vince's limo pull up (...) I walk straight up to Vince and say, 'before we get on the plane (...) You guys are making these $5 million movies, this guy is selling you scripts that would not sell in Hollywood. That's four movies a year at $5 million apiece.' He looks me dead in the face and goes, 'Freddie, it's $20 million, get on the f**king plane.'' said Prinze Jr.

Prinze Jr. commented on how this interaction showed him how valuable Vince McMahon really is:

''My jaw (dropped) and I went, 'Can I have that job?' He started laughing, slapped me on the back, and I got on the plane. The whole time I'm thinking, 'that's a billionaire. That's what a billionaire is.'" continued Prinze Jr.

Freddie Prinze Jr @RealFPJr Today’s episode: Story time with Freddie.

Cena story. Kane story. Jericho story. Enjoy. Link in bio and Welcome to the Frederation. Today’s episode: Story time with Freddie. Cena story. Kane story. Jericho story. Enjoy. Link in bio and Welcome to the Frederation. https://t.co/876ezc2FUn

Freddie Prinze Jr. commented on Vince McMahon's lack of understanding about movies in Hollywood

Prinze Jr. went on to tell the story of a WWE creative team member who wanted to transition over to WWE's film division and tried to hustle McMahon in the process. The team member claimed to have experience in film when he only had experience in television.

"I respect the man's hustle, but this was a hustle.'' said Prinze Jr. ''He started selling his own scripts (...) to WWE and was producing his own movie and then paying himself to do it. (...) I know a Hollywood hustle when I see one. I felt like there was an advantage being taken of. (...) I didn't like the subversive element to it."

Freddie Prinze Jr @RealFPJr Prepare yourself for an earth shattering kaboom ... Prepare yourself for an earth shattering kaboom ... https://t.co/G0GSFxpNe6

What do you make of Freddie Prinze Jr's comments? Does this help explain why most WWE Studios films weren't so popular? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy any WWE Studios movies? Yes No 0 votes so far