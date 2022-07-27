 "Lot of ego there" - Top name was not the original pick to replace Vince McMahon, according to ex-WWE writer

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has revealed that Nick Khan was not the original choice to replace Vince McMahon as CEO.

Last Friday, the 77-year-old announced his retirement from WWE after having worked in the wrestling business for over 50 years. The two people who are set to take over from Vince as CEOs are his daughter Stephanie McMahon and former entertainment agent, Nick Khan.

Speaking on his podcast Wrestling with Freddie, Prinze Jr. stated that Khan was not the company's first option.

"Nick was not the first choice and I’m not guessing on this. I know it for a fact because I’m friends with their first choice who passed. I know him. Our kids go to school together. They’re on the same football team. So that’s how I know. He works with Fox Sports. He wasn’t their first choice. So there’s a lot of ego there." H/T Wrestling Headlines

Following Vince's departure, fans will be hoping that Khan and Stephanie can bring a much-needed modern feel to the overall presentation of WWE's wrestling product.

Former WWE manager believes Nick Khan was hired to ease Vince McMahon out of the company

The former entertainment agent joined the company in August 2020 where he was given the role of President and Chief Revenue Officer.

With such a powerful role given to him from the offset, many within the wrestling business like former WWE Manager Dutch Mantel (aka Zeb Colter), who stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, felt that Khan was brought in to get Vince out.

"Well, I think that Nick Khan was inserted into the company, and I said this a long time ago. I think he was inserted there to get Vince out," said Dutch Mantell. "Now, somehow, all these NDAs leaked from Titan Towers to the Wall Street Journal. Now, how did they get leaked? They had to leak from the inside, and I'm not accusing anybody; I want to make that clear. But how did they leak it out from Stamford?" H/T Sportskeeda

Vince McMahon's retirement has sent shockwaves around the entire wrestling industry, with those both in and out of the business intrigued at what WWE without him is going to look like.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon retiring? Let us know in the comments section below.

