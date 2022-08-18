"I think he's cash money" - Ex-WWE writer believes former Universal Champion is back to his best after Vince McMahon's retirement

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently shared his opinion on Kevin Owens' booking in the promotion following Vince McMahon's retirement.

Owens recently reverted to his 'Prizefighter' gimmick and brutally attacked long-time rival Ezekiel on Monday Night RAW. This week, he cut a passionate promo about his desire to win a championship in WWE before locking horns with Drew McIntyre in a stellar match.

Speaking on his podcast, Wrestling With Freddie, Prinze Jr. praised the Canadian star for his recent work on RAW. He also reflected on the former Universal Champion's impressive main roster debut against John Cena.

"This is a guy that will make you watch," Prinze Jr. said. "When he came up to 'Monday Night Raw', annihilated John Cena, did his own finisher to him, and did the 'You can't see me', I was like 'Oh god. They figured it out. Wrestling's going to be great again.' And then Vince was like 'Nope. That guy's not buff. That's over.' And now I feel like it's coming back, ten years later ... Kevin Owens is back. I would put him on both shows if you could," he said. "I think he's cash money." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

WrestlingWithFreddie @WWFreddiePod



This and more on todays episode of



don’t forget to send some 5 star love! So what did #kevinowens tell . @RealFPJr sonThis and more on todays episode of #wrestlingwithfreddie w/ . @JeffDye too! podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wre… don’t forget to send some 5 star love! So what did #kevinowens tell .@RealFPJr son 😳😳This and more on todays episode of #wrestlingwithfreddie w/ .@JeffDye too! podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wre… don’t forget to send some 5 star love! https://t.co/F8hYtVrQ7C

After expressing his desire to re-enter the championship picture, it will be interesting to see which title KO will potentially pursue in the near future.

Vince McMahon once wanted Kevin Owens to lose weight

In 2017, the 38-year-old star faced off against Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 33 in a contest that caught the attention of many fans. The Prizefighter defeated The Wizard to secure the United States Championship at The Show of Shows.

In an interview with TalkSport, Jericho detailed how Vince McMahon was not pleased with the abovementioned match. The former WWE Chairman seemingly also wanted Owens to drop some weight following the bout.

"I think he was on Kevin’s case at the time,” Jericho explained. “I think he was going through a phase where he thought maybe Kevin had some extra weight that he wanted him to lose or wasn’t happy with his work as a heel." (H/T Give Me Sport)

Alex McCarthy @AlexMcCarthy88



talksport.com/sport/wrestlin… Chris Jericho told me he thinks Vince McMahon criticised Kevin Owens after WM33 match - a match he called ‘worst match in WrestleMania history’ - because WWE chairman was ‘on his case’ about his work and weight; Vince gave Jericho thumbs up for the match. Chris Jericho told me he thinks Vince McMahon criticised Kevin Owens after WM33 match - a match he called ‘worst match in WrestleMania history’ - because WWE chairman was ‘on his case’ about his work and weight; Vince gave Jericho thumbs up for the match.talksport.com/sport/wrestlin…

In recent years, The Prizefighter has featured in some high-profile WrestleMania matches against Seth Rollins and Stone Cold Steve Austin. With Triple H now in charge of the promotion's creative team, fans will have to wait and see how Owens will be booked moving forward.

How well do you think Kevin Owens has done under Vince McMahon? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did you know Brock Lesnar got into a real fight with a legend? Vince was furious. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh