Former wrestling writer bashes WWE for Liv Morgan's "soft booking," feels upcoming title match is a tricky situation

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about Liv Morgan's run as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Morgan won the title at Money in the Bank when she cashed in her contract on an injured Ronda Rousey. Since then, The Miracle Kid has held on to the championship despite several attempts by Rousey and Natalya to dethrone her.

On the latest Wrestling with Freddie episode, the former WWE writer said that he didn't like the way WWE booked Morgan. Meanwhile, he also praised Shayna Baszler's credibility as a performer.

"I love Shayna Baszler. I think she's great. I think she's super cool. She's completely unique on the roster, the way she wrestles, the way she behaves, the way she looks. I don't think she's been booked great but I love Shayna Baszler. The Liv Morgan story, I love Liv too. I've seen her do great stuff but this story is so weird to me. I don't understand having her look weak going into the pay-per-view."

He felt that the champion looked very weak with all the controversy about her tapping out to Ronda Rousey before the pin was made:

"If she's the babyface, even if she overcomes it, there's all this history if she tapped out before she got the victory. They played her soft and it's not her fault," Freddie said. "It's a tricky situation. I'm not that hyped for this." (9:07 - 9:55)

Freddie Prinze picks Liv Morgan to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship

During the conversation, Freddie mentioned that he couldn't see WWE handing the coveted title to Baszler yet. He detailed that The Queen of Spades had been a victim of inferior booking and needed some time to build credibility.

"I'm assuming Liv Morgan is going to win because I don't think they would give Shayna the belt yet. She hasn't been booked properly to this point, but I don't know how much I care about the match." (9:56 - 10:05)

Liv Morgan also recently took to Twitter to note that she was on her way to the UK. This will be her second title defense on premium live events after she managed to beat Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2022.

With the threat of Ronda Rousey looming in the background, fans will have to wait and see if the champion can retain her title against Baszler on September 3.

Who do you think will walk out of the UK as the SmackDown Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

