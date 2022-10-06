"Put the belt on her right away" – Former WWE writer wants to bring back multi-time champion to dethrone Liv Morgan

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. wants to see Charlotte Flair back on the blue brand and in a feud with SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

The 13-time Champion was last seen at WrestleMania Backlash in May where she competed in an "I Quit" match against Ronda Rousey. After losing the title in that encounter, Charlotte took some time off from the company and got married to longtime boyfriend Andrade El Idolo.

On the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer mentioned that he wasn't intrigued by the Ronda-Liv feud and wanted to see the champ retain the gold and move on to another rivalry.

"For whatever reason, it's hard for me to get into a Ronda Rousey match. She does fine in the ring, the segment they did with her backstage wasn't more than 30 seconds. That's about all they can do. I love Liv Morgan but I don't care for this match. I hope Liv wins. I think she's gonna win and I hope that she moves to someone else on the roster. I don't think Shotzi is ready yet so I don't know who it'll be."

Freddie hoped that The Queen would return to WWE and take her place at the top of the Women's division.

"Please Charlotte Flair come back to freaking wrestling. Please, please come back. You just put the belt on her right away and let everybody chase her. Nobody gets to beat her and everything will be right with the world." [From 29:36 - 30:14]

Liv Morgan is currently in a feud with Ronda Rousey

While there may be a battle with Charlotte Flair in the future, Liv has to contend with the threat of Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet earned her title opportunity after she took down four other women in a Fatal-Five Way match on the September 9 episode of SmackDown. Things have gotten pretty intense between the two women and an Extreme Rules match will settle the score this Saturday.

