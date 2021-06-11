"Fresh start"- Braun Strowman reveals new look

Braun Strowman has posted a photo on his official Instagram handle revealing his new look.

Braun Strowman was recently let go by WWE and the release took the pro-wrestling world by surprise. Fans hadn't imagined that someone of the stature of Braun would be released by WWE. Strowman has been quite active on social media ever since his release.

The Monster Among Men posted a photo mere hours ago in which fans can see his new look consisting of a much shorter beard. Check out the post and the caption below:

Since I figured the cats out the bag already. I cut my beard for the first time in a decade and while I’m still adjusting to it I ain’t mad at it!!!!! #MLMR #FreshStart #WhoDat #BabyFaceForLife #LetsGo #Nfg #GetTheMopOut #HideYourWifes big thx to my boy @jg0n for always making me #DapperAf

Braun Strowman sported a long beard for the entirety of his WWE run

Braun Strowman was promoted to the main roster in August 2015 as the newest member of The Wyatt Family. Strowman's large form and intimidating presence quickly turned him into one of the biggest attractions in WWE.

He was pushed as a main event star in 2017 when he feuded with Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Braun lost to The Beast in their Universal title match at No Mercy 2017 and it took a while for him to recover from the loss.

Braun Strowman made a bold prediction about his future as a professional wrestler back in 2018. Here's what he had to say:

I don’t believe going out and competing for second best. If I can’t be the best at something then I don’t want to do it, and that has always stuck with me. I had that mentality when I competed at World’s Strongest Man. I brought that mentality here. I am going to be a WWE Hall of Famer. I am.

Braun Strowman went on to defeat WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg for the Universal title at WrestleMania 36 last year. Unfortunately, Strowman's WWE run has come to an abrupt end and there's no concrete update yet about a potential jump elsewhere. Strowman is reportedly charging a hefty sum for post-WWE independent bookings.

What are your thoughts on Braun Strowman's new look? Where do you see him going after his 90-day no-compete clause comes to an end?

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Arjun