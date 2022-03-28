"Fresh start" - Pete Dunne (Butch) on finding out about his main roster call-up

WWE Superstar Pete Dunne has opened up about his feelings toward finding out about his main roster run on a recent podcast appearance.

Initially signing with WWE as part of their NXT United Kingdom Championship Tournament, Dunne went on to defeat inaugural UK Champion Tyler Bate to have one of the longest title runs in recent NXT history.

Following this, he spent several years on the main NXT show, teaming with the likes of Matt Riddle and then being aligned with Pat McAfee during the commentator's initial run in the company.

Dunne, however, recently debuted on SmackDown with a new look and a new name. Mirroring the style of Sheamus and Ridge Holland, the English star has also had his name changed to Butch.

During a recent appearance on the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, Dunne spoke positively about the changes and the debut, welcoming it as a new challenge and a chance to grow as a wrestler.

"Like I’ve said, five years, fresh start. Why not try something a little new? The thing is with me, whether it’s a name or whatever it is that changes, that’s not really what endeared me towards the audience in the first place, right? It’s the, I like to think anyway, it’s the quality of the in-ring work and that’s what I’m going to keep the same, of course. It’s going to get better," Pete Dunne said. [H/T 411 Wrestling]

It remains to be seen how over Butch can get with his new gimmick. He is yet to debut in an in-ring capacity on the blue brand.

Pete Dunne also talked about getting to debut during WrestleMania season

Something Pete Dunne seemed quite pleased with was getting the chance to make his main roster debut during the build to WrestleMania 38. He was happy to be in the mix after making appearances at Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.

"But WrestleMania season, that adds to it. What a great time to be called up and to be in the mix. So, I’ve already been looking, even though I was in NXT, still getting to do things like the Rumble and Survivor Series, so I’m slowly ticking them all off. And obviously, Mania is the big one so it’s a great time to get the call-up and be in the mix,” Dunne added.

Butch will certainly try to make a name for himself on the main roster. His in-ring talent is undoubtedly noteworthy, and time will tell whether Vince McMahon will give the Bruiserweight the momentum he needs.

