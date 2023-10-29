'Friends' star Matthew Perry's sudden demise leave fans disturbed; Alexa Bliss, Carmella and other WWE Superstars extend their gratitude

Several WWE Superstars have recently reacted to American-Canadian actor, comedian, and producer Matthew Perry's sudden demise.

Perry rose to fame with his NBC television sitcom, 'Friends' where he played the role of Chandler Bing. The actor passed away in a hot tub at his house in Los Angeles on the 28th of October. His untimely demise has not only saddened his close ones but has also impacted the Friends fans from across the globe.

Taking to social media, several WWE Superstars, including Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Cassie Lee, Kayla Braxton, and even All Elite Wrestling's Taya Valkyrie, posted Matthew Perry's picture by mentioning how shocking and disheartening the actor's demise was.

Check out a screengrab of the wrestling superstars' reaction below:

Expand Tweet

WWE's ambassador Mick Foley penned down an emotional note for Matthew Perry

WWE's ambassador Mick Foley recently penned down an emotional note for the late 'Friends' star Matthew Perry.

Taking to social media, Foley mentioned how deeply saddened he was with the actor's sudden demise. He stated how huge of a fan he was of the television sitcom that Perry was a part of.

The veteran further added how much he used to connect to the 'Chandler Bing' character that was played by Matthew on the show, 'Friends.'

You can check out Mick Foley's Instagram post below:

"RIP MATTHEW PERRY I am really so sorry to hear of the death of actor Matthew Perry. I am such a big fan of #Friends — I’ve been wearing a Friends shirt the past two days — and Perry’s Chandler Bing character was the one I identified with most. My heart goes out to his family, friends and his many fans. #RIPMatthewPerry"

It would be interesting to see if Mick Foley would make his appearance inside the squared circle anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on Matthew Perry's untimely demise? Sound off in the comments section below!

Sportskeeda Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Matthew Perry, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Perry's family and friends.