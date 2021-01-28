"I was just proud to be there with her"- Charlotte Flair gives her honest opinion of her partnership with Asuka

Throughout their WWE careers, Charlotte Flair and Asuka have been bitter enemies. But now they're the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. "The Queen" recently opened up about her WWE return and her newfound team with Asuka.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka are the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, as they won the gold at WWE TLC in December. Asuka is also the reigning WWE RAW Women's Champion, and Flair is one of the most well-decorated female competitors in WWE history.

Charlotte Flair was a guest on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump. During the interview, Flair reflected on her return at WWE TLC. There, she teamed up with Asuka, and they defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. "The Queen" described how this triumph helped her relationship with Asuka branch off in a new direction.

"Seeing the rivalry with Asuka come full circle, that's what made it special. Not necessarily winning the titles, obviously, that was a bonus, but I wore the gold when I faced her at WrestleMania 34 as a nod to her. I wore the same boots, I just added the white robe, but with the gold accent. To go from her being my mountain to standing beside her, you just never know where your career is going to take you, so that was pretty cool. Being out there with her and truly watching her through the COVID era, being the centerpiece of RAW and holding it together and just working her butt off, I was just proud to be there with her.

Charlotte Flair described how she was proud to see how Asuka carried WWE RAW through the onset of the "COVID era. She noted how she even used her ring gear to tip her cap to "The Empress of Tomorrow." Clearly, Flair respects Asuka, and she appreciates this new opportunity to fight alongside her.

Charlotte Flair on her friendship with Asuka backstage

Charlotte Flair and Asuka at WWE TLC

Charlotte Flair went on to talk about her genuine friendship with Asuka. She expressed some disappointment that they haven't been on-screen together every week on WWE RAW. But "The Queen" stated that the two stars are still having some fun when they get to work together.

"We haven't had the opportunity to be together the last couple of weeks but when we first started, we had... I think it was the second week, back we had an opportunity to be on commentary together, and I love feeding off her, I love the energy. I love her, her personality is so bubbly, like if you ever really get to spend time with Asuka, and yes she's this badass in the ring."

Advertisement

Charlotte Flair and Asuka will defend the WWE Tag Team Championships against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at WWE Royal Rumble. Plus, "The Queen" will aim to win her second consecutive Women's Royal Rumble Match on Sunday.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling.