Frustrated Corey Graves receives advice from WWE veteran: "Understand that you are lucky to have it"

A former WWE star gave Corey Graves a piece of advice following his emotional outburst on X/Twitter. Graves recently shared a lengthy message on the social media site after losing his spot as a main roster commentator. Veteran WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman has now reacted to Corey's outburst.

Graves has been sent to NXT to announce alongside Booker T and Vic Joseph. A clip from the show recently circulated on X showing an upset Graves behind the announce desk.

Corey Graves recently shared a message on X, expressing his frustration over the recent developments. Now, former WWE commentator Coachman has shared a piece of advice for Graves in a new tweet.

"So Corey is upset for being bumped from the main announce roster. Happened to JR 5 times. Happened to Cole multiple times. Happened to me multiple times. He is right, he is really good at his job. But playing in the sandbox a little bit better might not hurt next time. Embrace whatever role you have and understand that you are lucky to have it. There are only 3-5 of these jobs at the highest level. Who knows, maybe they asked him to be a part of a 3 man booth. We know he doesn’t like that. Lol. Sorry had to. Last line a joke. The rest, it’s the wrestling business. It happens."

Corey Graves has been announcing for WWE for more than a decade now

Graves announced his in-ring retirement due to concussion issues back in late 2014. He also let fans know he was joining NXT's commentary team. He has been a mainstay behind the announce desk since then.

Graves has announced some of WWE's biggest events over the past 11 years or so, alongside Michael Cole and others. It remains to be seen if WWE will pay heed to his outburst on X and take any action for the same.

