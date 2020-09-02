WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has been very vocal lately about his dissatisfaction with his position in the company. Despite having massive fan support, Mustafa Ali rarely gets time to showcase his ability on Monday Night RAW.

Mustafa Ali recently sent out the following message through his Twitter, advertising his match against Ricochet on WWE Main Event this week.

This match is on #WWEMainEvent this week. Seriously. I know. Catch it on @hulu!

The former 205 Live Superstar is clearly frustrated about not getting enough opportunities to shine. Earlier today, he sent out another tweet with similar sentiments, disappointed at not being part of Monday Night RAW.

I can do it all, even when I’m doing nothing at all. Catch me on this week’s episode of #WWEMainEvent

Mustafa Ali in WWE

Mustafa Ali made his WWE debut at the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic. He was then moved to WWE's Cruiserweight brand - 205 Live. Ali was promoted to SmackDown in 2018 and was all set for a major push. Unfortunately, he got injured on the Road to WrestleMania 35 and we saw the entire Kofimania storyline instead.

After a long hiatus, Mustafa Ali made his return to Monday Night RAW in July 2020, teaming with Cedric Alexander and Ricochet. There was speculation about him being the Superstar behind the entire "SmackDown Hacker" storyline, but WWE scrapped those plans. Currently, Mustafa Ali has no storyline going on RAW and is rarely seen on WWE Television.