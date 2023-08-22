Frustrated Rhea Ripley gives The Judgment Day an ultimatum on RAW

Rhea Ripley was sick and tired of all the tensions within Judgment Day. In the opening segment of RAW, Kevin Owens returned to set up a main event against the stable. They couldn't decide which two members would wrestle, leaving a frustrated Ripley to give an ultimatum.

Backstage on RAW, Damian Priest and Finn Balor were shown bickering, which isn't new. Balor said that Dominik Mysterio and himself should be in the main event. Meanwhile, Damian Priest felt that him being Mr. Money in the Bank and Dominik being NXT North American Champion would make a better team.

A frustrated Rhea Ripley said she was sick of the dissent between Balor and Priest. She claimed that if a decision wasn't made by the time she returned from her match, she would make the decision instead.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Ripley defeated Candice LeRae with relative ease and in her usual dominant fashion, only to be attacked by a returning Raquel Rodriguez.

The latter revealed that she ow medically cleared and got Adam Pearce to book a match against Ripley for the Women's Championship at Payback 2023.

Rhea Ripley also rejected JD McDonagh again backstage, making it clear that he wasn't a part of The Judgment Day.

Who do you think will participate in the main event? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot