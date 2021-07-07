"'Frustrated' is an understatement, honestly" - Liv Morgan on being denied a major WWE opportunity

Liv Morgan is undoubtedly one of the biggest fan-favorites in WWE right now. While she hasn't won any titles in the company yet, many spectators are rooting for her to get a big opportunity soon. A potential opportunity for Morgan this month is to win the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase in front of a live crowd.

Despite winning recent bouts against stars who are already participating in the Money in the Bank ladder contest, the former Riott Squad member is yet to receive her own spot in the said match.

During the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Liv Morgan spoke in character about being snubbed of the opportunity by onscreen official Sonya Deville. Morgan feels competitors should earn their spots in the Money in the Bank ladder match, instead of being easily handed the same by Deville.

"'Frustrated' is an understatement, honestly. I wanna say I'm frustrated, but I'm really beside myself, just trying to figure out how do I go about this," said Liv Morgan. "I don't want to be 'thrown' into the Money in the Bank match. I want to earn my way into the Money in the Bank match, and I feel like we all should have earned our way into the Money in the Bank match. I don't know why Sonya is just appointing people, who I guess she thinks deserve to be in the match. I just feel like, why wouldn't we earn our own spots? I just want the opportunity to earn my spot, and she's not even giving me a chance. And yeah, welcome back Zelina [Vega], geez."

Zelina Vega returned to WWE on the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Although she was announced as a Money in the Bank ladder match participant, Vega got defeated by Liv Morgan in their singles match on the same night.

The former Riott Squad member also defeated Carmella on two occasions last month. However, Carmella is also a part of the upcoming WWE ladder match, instead of Morgan.

"Does Sonya have something against me?" - Liv Morgan questions the WWE official's onscreen motives

Morgan's recent victories serve as a valid reason to put her in the Money in the Bank ladder match. But it's a mystery why WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville haven't considered her for this opportunity on-screen.

Speaking on The Bump, Liv Morgan herself seemed clueless about the situation.

"I've been trying to think, and I'm just like, 'Did I do something? Does Sonya have something against me?' I have no idea," added Morgan. "Why she would put Carmella? You know Carmella is a two-time Money in the Bank winner, but why would she not have to qualify? I just beat her twice. And then Zelina Vega, she's literally been gone all year. ALL YEAR. Hasn't competed on SmackDown, and she's also just automatically qualified to be in the match. So I would love answers. I would love to know why. Maybe it would make me feel better about it. I definitely feel like I'm being overlooked, but I feel like I've been overlooked my entire career in the WWE. So, I'm more than ready and willing to keep on proving myself every single time I go out there, every opportunity."

2 spots left in the women’s money in the bank match



who should take those spots⁉️ pic.twitter.com/eKKFlkZXHZ — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) July 7, 2021

WWE Money in the Bank will take place July 18 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Only two more SmackDown episodes are left to air before the pay-per-view.

Do you think Liv Morgan will qualify for the women's ladder match soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription should you use quotes from the article.

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Edited by Kaushik Das