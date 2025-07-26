  • home icon
  • Frustrated veteran teases heel turn after SmackDown goes off the air; Loses to Lyra Valkyria

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 26, 2025 02:40 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
Lyra Valkyria (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

A frustrated veteran took out her anger on Lyra Valkyria after SmackDown went off air, teasing a huge heel turn for the first time in years. The veteran claimed to have been forgotten and overlooked for SummerSlam 2025.

This past week on RAW, Lyra Valkyria was given a bit of a shock when Bayley informed her that she secured a WWE Women's Tag Team Title match against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Valkyria didn't want it because she was already booked for an Intercontinental Championship match against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. Bayley and Valkyria failed to get the title anyway, and as a result, Bayley will be missing SummerSlam 2025.

After SmackDown went off the air, Bayley voiced her frustrations about missing WWE Evolution and stated that she was forgotten. She then planned to take it out on Lyra Valkyria, who defeated her in the first of two dark matches.

The other dark match main event saw Gunther defend the World Heavyweight Title against AJ Styles in a Street Fight. Gunther will be defending his world title against CM Punk in a dream match at SummerSlam, while the John Cena-Cody Rhodes bout will be a Street Fight.

As for AJ Styles, he will be competing for the Intercontinental Title just like Valkyria.

If things don't change soon, Bayley will miss out on a historic SummerSlam.

