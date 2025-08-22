Frustrated WWE RAW star spotted in Ireland ahead of SmackDown

WWE has made the trip over to Europe ahead of their first stop on their August European Tour, which is in Ireland tonight for SmackDown.

Ahead of the show, former Women's Champion Bayley has been spotted in Ireland, where she has shared an update tagged in Dublin. Bayley was training several wrestlers at the local school in Dublin, which is interesting since SmackDown is the only stop in the Emerald Ireland.

Is this a spoiler?

As part of a recent live, she claimed she was in Dublin, Ireland and could get up to something. WWE's next stop is in Liverpool tomorrow night, which means that Bayley has made the trip to Ireland for SmackDown.

Bayley appears to be frustrated on WWE RAW

Bayley revealed on her recent live that she hasn't actually been at RAW for several weeks; instead, they have been playing the vignettes for her recent heel turn teases.

Bayley has appeared to be quite frustrated in her recent videos, and it seems that she has been teasing a new character or even a heel turn. It's unclear what this means for her, even though it could be a potential tease for a move over to SmackDown.

Ash @Bayleyscupcakes Bayley looked so lost during her promo tonight on raw. 😭 I definitely see a heel turn happening soon! 💜

Bayley noted on her recent Instagram Live that Naomi was scheduled to be on the tour with them, but she announced her pregnancy recently, which meant that she wasn't booked to be part of any upcoming events.

Naomi revealed that she was seven weeks pregnant and that she was seen as a high-risk pregnancy, which means that it's highly unlikely that she will be part of any shows in the coming weeks or travelling to any events.

There are a lot of options for Bayley in Ireland since the fans across the pond love Bayley, and a heel turn would hit much harder on those shores.

