FTR comment after in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite

FTR made their in-ring AEW debut on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood faced The Butcher and The Blade in tag-team action and despite a tough match, ended up winning their debut match pretty decisively. They were briefly met in the ring by The Young Bucks after the match, teasing a match between these two teams in the future.

FTR get their first win on AEW Dynamite

FTR were interviewed after the match on AEW Dynamite. They were asked about their debut and what it was like having the likes of Arn Anderson and Jake Roberts watching their first AEW Dynamite match from the stands. Cash Wheeler was the first one to speak and here's what he had to say:

"It went better than expected for us. It's been a while since we've been in the ring so you never really know what to expect. We got some rust but it felt like old times out there today and you said we had a bunch of coaches out there and it's all guys we've looked up to our whole careers and we've got to model ourselves after."

Dax Harwood was more animated in his comments. He said he wasn't as humble as Cash Wheeler, and in his opinion, it was no surprise that they beat The Butcher and The Blade in their first AEW Dynamite match. He added that FTR were the best tag-team in the world.

Dax also said that it was no surprise that everyone had their eyes on FTR. In his mind, FTR coming to AEW meant more money and prestige for the company as well as the tag-team division. Dax finally added that everyone should be thankful that FTR had arrived.

After being granted their releases from WWE in April, FTR made their AEW debut a couple of weeks ago on AEW Dynamite.