FTR fka The Revival pinpoint the exact moment when they lost faith in WWE

The Revival, now FTR, is now a part of the AEW roster.

The Revival were heartbroken by their role in Raw 25.

The Revival, now known as FTR, made some interesting comments on the podcast

FTR, formerly known as The Revival, appeared on Jim Cornette's podcast and they spoke freely about their stint with WWE. During the interview, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler went on to pick a particular moment when they lost faith in the WWE creative.

The event they mentioned was the 25th anniversary episode of RAW, branded as RAW 25. The Revival worked with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at the event. Later, they were attacked by the D-Generation X members Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, X-Pac, and nWo members Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. They all went on to hit their respective finishers on the two members of The Revival.

When The Revival came to know about their role at RAW 25, they were heartbroken. Even with all the respect they had and still have for Triple H, they were angered. After their segment was finished, Dax Harwood recalled:

"We came to the back and I walked right through gorilla and I punched the wall. It was a brick wall and punched it as hard as I could and I started flipping out. I remember Cash just like grabbed me and he’s just like, ‘calm down it’s going to be okay it’s going to all right.’ I was in tears not because I was sad but that I was so upset and hurt because a guy that we had and we still do a guy that we had so much respect for, we couldn’t believe that he would allow that to happen to us. On the flip side of that, it’s not his company, you know, what I mean it’s he doesn’t call the shots." [H/T: Sescoops.com]

The Revival was saddened by the action of the legends

Cash Wheeler went on to comment that it was not the incident that was heartbreaking, but the situation surrounding it. Even after they had taken bumps for the legends, none of them apart from X-Pac came to thank them.

“You know that really hurt us. So I can’t say that you know anybody loses faith in Hunter. I’m not sure if we lost faith in Hunter that day as much as we just lost faith in that particular company in that particular business and we just knew from then on that wasn’t the place for us.”

After leaving WWE, The Revival changed their name to FTR, the meaning of which they claim will change depending on situation. The former The Revival members debuted on AEW Dynamite, saving the Young Bucks. The fans will be hoping to see these two teams battle it out in the near future.