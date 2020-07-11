FTR highlight major difference between WWE's Vince McMahon and AEW's Tony Khan

Vince McMahon and Tony Khan have very different approaches in WWE and AEW as FTR has noted.

FTR are now finding themselves in AEW as they wrestle different tag teams.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

AEW's Tony Khan and WWE's Vince McMahon

FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were recently in an interview with Inside The Ropes (h/t Wrestling Inc). There they talked about a variety of different things and also previewed their eight-man tag team match with The Young Bucks against The Butcher and The Blade and Lucha Bros. While they would end up losing the match due to a brief miscommunication towards the end of the match, FTR and The Young Bucks had a good showing on AEW Fyter Fest Night 2. Now, they have talked about the difference in their experience in wrestling in WWE and working with Vince McMahon, and their experience in working with AEW's Tony Khan while they have been working for the company.

FTR highlight differences between Vince McMahon's WWE and Tony Khan's AEW

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR are among the limited number of wrestlers who have worked for both Tony Khan and Vince McMahon, having worked in both WWE and AEW.

Talking about the difference between the two companies, Dax Harwood revealed that it was 'night and day' and that Tony Khan and AEW were ready to embrace professional wrestling, something that Vince McMahon did not really do.

"I think Vince loves pro wrestling too, but I think he wants it to be bigger and grander than his perception of pro wrestling. With Tony and AEW, they're not afraid of that. It's very busy on the television days, but it's easier to get in contact with Tony than it is with Vince. With Vince, they have 30 writers that don't belong [in WWE], they get paid a ton of money and get first class seats while we're sitting coach. They're afraid to talk to Vince, they're afraid to see him face to face. They don't even want to be known that they work there so they can keep collecting a paycheck. It's such a broken system there."

FTR also talked about how Tony Khan reached out to them to ask for their input in wrestling while it was hard to talk with Vince McMahon himself in WWE.

"We get texts from guys in charge there or Tony [Khan] himself saying 'What are you guys thinking for this week?' cause they want the input cause they know the talent knows better than anybody else."