FTR offended by Cody's latest comments

FTR, before making their debut on AEW, were known as The Revival in WWE. FTR jumped ship to Cody's AEW after the WWE released them in May. The team made its debut on an episode of AEW when they came to the aid of The Young Bucks. Their first match was in the subsequent weeks against The Butcher and The Blade.

Cody has offended the FTR

The FTR members, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, were on the latest episode of the Wrestling Inc Daily podcast. They spoke about the time the Elite were trolling The Revival, but they didn't mind that as they enjoyed a healthy relationship with Cody and The Young Bucks.

"I think that the perception is that we have been friends with these guys for years and we were okay with them doing that. We've had discussions with them and discussions with Cody as well. When they first started the whole FTR thing, that really didn't bother us as they're trying to make a name for a couple of guys who are carrying tag team wrestling. For so long they carried tag team wrestling – I'll give them that. But then here comes two 5-foot-10 North Carolinians who don't have to go out there and do 'Too Sweet' and superkicks and all that nostalgia stuff. We go out there and work and we grab the audience's attention. I think they got a little jealous of that and that's okay, as I said, we've had discussions about that."

While the FTR didn't mind those comments, it was something Cody said more recently that wasn't welcomed by the FTR. When Cody was on Sam Roberts' podcast, he said that the FTR would have to practice their matches. The team didn't like what Cody had to say and spoke about how they felt.

"I have never – in over 15+ years in this glorious business – have I ever practiced a wrestling match. For Cody and The Young Bucks to say that we were practicing for weeks, that was a little too much for me. So the FTR thing – whatever – but don't try to discredit our legacy."