Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are former RAW Tag-Team Champions

In a surprising move, WWE had released multiple Superstars owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the Superstars who were let go by the company included Zack Ryder, Rusev, Heath Slater and two members of The OC - Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

While the Good Brothers had asked for a release before re-signing with WWE after a pay bump, it came as a surprise that WWE chose to release them as they were regulars on RAW and were part of a faction with AJ Styles.

Recently on Twitter, Karl Anderson and Dax of FTR had an exchange which hinted that the two teams will face each other soon. And since FTR is part of AEW now, it looks like The Good Brothers - Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows - may be headed there as well.

Finally getting to reflect on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Jim Ross & Tony Schiavone on the call. Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard watching OUR match from the crowd. What a dream. Thank you all for joining us on this wild ride. You never left us. We won’t let y’all down!

Karl Anderson then replied with a positive comment to this Tweet following which Dax said ' See you, Good Brothers, soon' hinting at Anderson and Gallows possibly coming to AEW.

We got some money to make & blood to drink. See you Good Brothers soon.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are two of the most talented Superstars in the world today and it will be quite interesting to see which promotion the two chose to join. There has been interest in them by Impact Wrestling and their former promotion NJPW as well.

Many believe that the two might return to Japan now that they are done with the WWE, but it looks like AEW could be the company that swoops in and brings these two men on-board.

Which promotion do you think should be joined by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson? - NJPW, Impact Wrestling or All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.