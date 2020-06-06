FTR reveal how Vince McMahon insulted them backstage after match with The New Day

Vince McMahon had some interesting words for them following a match.

The duo believes Vince McMahon's words were meant as an insult.

All Elite Wrestling's newest employees, FTR recently had a lengthy chat with Jim Cornette on his podcast. The former WWE duo was pretty vocal about their WWE stint and shared several tidbits from their run on the main roster. At one point during the chat, Dax Harwood opened up on a backstage interaction that FTR had with Vince McMahon, immediately after they had an incredible match with The New Day. Here's what Dax had to say about the incident:

We had a match with New Day. We were so... all four of us came to the back, we were so proud of this match, and we loved it so much. We were happy because it wasn't an action-packed match, it was a match that told a great little story. The fans got behind it and they loved it. We came to the back and Vince was waiting right in the middle of the Gorilla with his hands in his pocket.

One thing I'll never forget he said, he looked at me and Cash and he said, "Everyone tells me you are the next Arn and Tully, you're the next great tag team. Well, that's the problem, you guys aren't Arn and Tully, you're just great professional wrestlers." And to me and Cash, we took that beaming with pride, he meant it as an insult. So I'm thinking to myself, ''So you're comparing us to two of the greatest of all time who have drawn a s**t-ton of money in this business and you're meaning that as an insult?"

Vince McMahon didn't succeed in keeping FTR in WWE, and the duo is currently signed with AEW

Dax further said that Vince McMahon just didn't get FTR and it's perfectly fine. FTR had asked for their release last year but wasn't granted the same. They remained active on the main roster for a few more months, including a brief stint alongside WWE legend Randy Orton. They were kept off WWE TV for the final few months of their stint before they left Vince McMahon's company to join AEW. Both Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard are currently affiliated with AEW as well and are managing Cody and Shawn Spears, respectively.