FTR reveals 'sad' reality of why WWE employees are scared of Vince McMahon

FTR speak their minds unapologetically. When it comes to tag teams in WWE, there was no time in the past decade more misused than The Revival - now known as 'FTR' in All Elite Wrestling.

Many would argue that AEW is the perfect home for FTR. FTR members Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood - both of who have publicly expressed that WWE simply doesn't care for Tag Team wrestling.

There's certainly a lot of truth in that statement and it can be seen in the lack of seriousness shown to the Men and Women's Tag Team divisions - especially the latter.

When speaking to Vickie Guerrero on the Excuse Me podcast (H/T Wrestlingnews.co), FTR opened up on the creative process involving Vince McMahon. FTR stated that Vince McMahon loves hearing ideas, but there are too many people to go through to get to him - all of whom are scared to face him:

“Vince wants to hear ideas. Whether he wants to use them is up to him. But, the 130 people that you have to go through to give those ideas, they are so afraid to be face to face with him. It blows my mind. I understand he is an enigma. I understand he’s created his own legacy in the minds of people in the business. But, they are so afraid of losing their job because they pitch an idea but want to stay as low key as possible because they want to get a paycheck the next week. That is sad.”

What does FTR mean with regards to the intimidation factor of Vince McMahon

FTR aren't the only ones who have stated that over a hundred employees are scared of Vince McMahon. Sasha Banks stated that she was scared of approaching Vince McMahon for years before finally overcoming it and realizing that it's far better to talk to him directly than go through other people.

Bully Ray once stated that he's seen men who were physically massive get scared while standing outside of Vince McMahon's door and even contemplating whether they should knock or not.

It's certainly an interesting hierarchy structure. Those with good relations with Vince McMahon seem to have no trouble going to him directly. FTR didn't seem to have a problem either, but they were unfortunately victims of a mismanaged creative system that didn't allow them to live up to their full potential.