FTR reveals what surprising last thing Vince McMahon said to them before they left WWE

FTR, formerly known as The Revival during their time in WWE, was recently on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show to talk about their time in WWE and their experience working with Vince McMahon, as well as their time in AEW so far. One of the things that they talked about was the surprising last thing that Vince McMahon told them before they left WWE to join AEW — an apology.

Currently, FTR is battling in AEW and the two Superstars, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, are set to face Kenny Omega and 'Hangman' Adam Page for the AEW Tag Team Championship. After successfully sowing discord between The Elite, including Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page, FTR appear to be the favorites going into the match.

FTR reveal what Vince McMahon told them before they left WWE for AEW

While talking about Vince McMahon and their time in WWE, FTR's Cash Wheeler agreed with Vickie Guerrero when she said that the system in WWE was broken.

"When the top of the pyramid itself tells you that the system is broken, you can be rest assured that it is broken."

Dax Harwood went on to elaborate on what Vince McMahon had told FTR in the last meeting they had with the WWE Chairman.

"In our very last meeting with Vince, he actually apologized to us, because the system was broken. And the crazy thing is, Vince wants to hear those ideas, whether he wants to use them or not. Just like everyone, he wants to hear those ideas."

However, the system in WWE often does not allow Superstars to get their ideas to Vince McMahon as they are afraid to get face-to-face with them.

"Unfortunately, the 130 people you have to go through to get those ideas [to Vince], are so afraid to go face-to-face with him. They are so afraid of losing their jobs because if Vince rejects their idea, they might not get a pay check the following week. That's a sad place to be."

