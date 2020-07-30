FTR and Tony Khan go back and forth on Twitter; FTR promises to make a decision today

FTR, formerly known as The Revival, has made quite an impact in Tony Khan's AEW. Since leaving the WWE after a six-year run, FTR made its debut on AEW by fending of The Butcher and The Blade to save The Young Bucks.

FTR and Tony Khan on Twitter

It is no secret that the FTR hasn't signed a contract with Tony Khan yet. Since the FTR debuted on AEW, it is known that the team only has a "handshake" deal with the promotion.

Earlier today, AEW released its ranking for its men, women, and Tag Team divisions. FTR was nowhere to be seen on the ranking, and its members were dissatisfied with it.

FTR's Cash Wheeler took his displeasure to Twitter and demanded an explanation.

Cash Wheeler did get an explanation for the FTR's absence from the list from none other than AEW's Co-Founder, Tony Khan. Khan replied, telling FTR that he had already spoken about it with the team's attorney and that the two wrestlers would have to sign a contract to be eligible to rank in the top five.

As I’ve told your attorney, you each need to sign your contracts before we can rank you in the top 5. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 29, 2020

The FTR was soon to respond to Tony Khan and told the AEW President that they would make a decision today.

Mr. Kahn dropping personal information on twitter. We’ll make our decision today. https://t.co/fNE03lMUFR — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) July 29, 2020

The FTR debuted on an episode of AEW Dynamite, saving The Young Bucks from The Butcher and The Blade. On the following week, they beat The Butcher and The Blade in a Tag Team match.

A few weeks ago, at AEW Fyter Fest, FTR teamed up with The Young Bucks to face The Lucha Bros and The Butcher and The Blade in an eight-man Tag Team Match. FTR's team lost that match at the PPV.

Recently, in an interview, FTR spoke about what Cody said that offended them. On a podcast, Cody had noted that the team needed to practice its matches. FTR didn't like it and said that it was an insult to their legacy.

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood are two hard-working individuals. In the WWE, they have won the Tag Team Championships thrice and were the first-ever co-Champions for the 24/7 Title.