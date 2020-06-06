FTR warn "things could get real ugly real quick" in a personal feud with The Young Bucks

FTR hinted at things getting ugly and personal and sent out a warning.

It seems that FTR's rivalry with a top AEW tag team is personal and real.

FTR

FTR, formerly known as The Revival in WWE, joined AEW recently after being released by WWE. The tag-team duo made an appearance on the Jim Cornette Experience where they spoke about numerous things.

They opened up about their very personal rivalry with The Young Bucks which has been ongoing for the last few years. The duo praised AEW CEO Tony Khan and revealed that Khan has trusted them and is a big fan of theirs.

FTR also revealed that things could get out of hand when they face The Young Bucks in AEW and that Khan is "excited" about it getting "real ugly real quick".

"He (Tony Khan) wants us to get this match with The Bucks that everyone has been dreaming about for years and years and years that he wants to be the first guy to get that match.

"We’ve been very transparent with them that we’re willing to work with these guys, but there’s a very real possibility that it’s not going to be pretty and we’re not going respond well to some of the things they said before. He knows this… I think Tony is very aware of those things you said, I think he knows and I think he welcomes it. He seems very excited about the possibility that things could get real ugly real quick and if he’s willing to do these deals that he’s kind of put in place right now, to me that’s the green light to do whatever we need to do.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

FTR warning to The Young Bucks

Dax Harwood also warned that this could be the first fistfight that The Young Bucks have in pro wrestling. They also revealed in the interview that they are on a "handshake" deal with AEW at the moment, which is a short-term deal.

Cornette also hinted at The Young Bucks using their power to possibly have less "wrestling" in their feud with FTR, which Cash Wheeler agreed with and said that it is a possibility.