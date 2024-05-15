"Full on happy tears" - Zelina Vega reacts to incredible career moment

It has been a rough year for Zelina Vega ever since she failed to beat Rhea Ripley at last year's Backlash in Puerto Rico. However, Vega recently celebrated an incredible moment in her career.

Vega was recently pulled from the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament due to injury. She did not have a chance to make history since she's the only WWE Superstar to ever win Queen of the Ring. The former champion achieved the feat in 2021. Recently, she was supposed to face Shayna Baszler and was replaced by Maxxine Dupri.

Despite the recent events in her career and within Latino World Order, Zelina Vega announced an incredible moment for her. She will have her own Funk Pop action figure based on her ring attire for last year's Backlash, where she wore the colors of Puerto Rico.

"When I say.. full on happy tears.. sigh.. finally! I can’t wait and I’m so so happy that this incredible moment is frozen in time forever, thank you @OriginalFunko @WWE," Vega wrote.

Funko Pop action figures are one of the most popular collectibles in the world today. It's seemingly a privilege for Zelina Vega to have her incredible moment from last year's Backlash turn into something she can be even more proud of.

Zelina Vega calls loss at Backlash 2023 as 'missed opportunity'

Zelina Vega received a standing ovation and an incredible pop from Puerto Rican fans at Backlash 2023. She challenged Rhea Ripley for the then-SmackDown Women's Championship. The LWO member gave everything she had that night, but still fell short of her dream to become a world champion.

On a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Vega called her loss last year as a "missed opportunity." The former champion felt that she did enough at Backlash to at least get another shot down the road. However, it never happened, which was seemingly a source of frustration for her.

"It feels like a missed opportunity, it feels like that should've been the rocket, that should've been the moment that I continued and went on to continue to fight Rhea. I was so tunnel vision, everything was so there and then it slipped out of my hands. It just feels like we're constantly dropping the ball with Zelina, constantly it's a thing where I'm fighting to try to get something, to get a sliver of something. I'm salivating over the title all the time and yet I'm always put in this position where it's so close but yet so far," Vega said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Zelina Vega's latest match was a loss to Elektra Lopez of Legado Del Fantasma. But now that the feud between Legado and LWO is seemingly over, Vega can look forward to earning her way to another title shot.