"Full promotion to RAW or SmackDown" - WWE Universe urges Triple H to bring 26-year-old superstar to the main roster

Triple H changed the landscape of sports entertainment when he was promoted in the company and began working as the creative head for RAW and SmackDown. Recently, fans have urged The Game to bring Indi Hartwell to the main roster.

Last year, Triple H passed his duties as the head of the developmental brand to Shawn Michaels as he became the Chief Content Officer. The Game began working on main roster shows, including RAW and SmackDown. However, the Hall of Famer brought several NXT Superstars to the main roster under the new regime.

Last night, Indi Hartwell was seen on NXT, where she faced Zoey Stark. Fans began questioning why Hartwell is still on the developmental brand. Later, the WWE Universe urged Triple H to promote the former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion to the main roster. Check out the tweets below:

Jason @jgsonn @WWENXT @indi_hartwell @CandiceLeRae For the love of everything Indi is so great and is more they ready for the main roster please call this women up already @TripleH fans want Indi on the main roster @WWENXT @indi_hartwell @CandiceLeRae For the love of everything Indi is so great and is more they ready for the main roster please call this women up already @TripleH fans want Indi on the main roster

Fans think Indi Hartwell is ready for the main roster, and her run with the developmental brand needs to end as soon as possible.

Triple H gave several NXT Superstars, including Indi Hartwell, a spot in the Women's Royal Rumble Match

Since taking over the creative team, The Game has produced numerous well-received premium live events, including Clash at the Castle and SummerSlam 2022.

Last month, Hunter was the driving force behind the Royal Rumble event, which kicked off the Road to WrestleMania 39. During the show, several up-and-coming women from the developmental brand appeared in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Superstars such as Roxanne Perez, Zoey Stark, and Indi Hartwell participated in the multi-person bout.

Perez is the current NXT Women's Champion, and Hartwell and Stark have been with WWE's third brand for several years. It will be interesting to see which NXT star will make their main roster debut in the coming months.

What are your thoughts on Hunter's booking of the Royal Rumble event? Sound off in the comment section below.

