Round 4 of the WWE Draft saw a big shocker. The biggest news of the round saw the New Day split up as new SmackDown Tag Team Champion, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted first by RAW. Big E, however, was then drafted second by SmackDown.

Round 4 didn't disappoint in terms of career-changing moves. As previously mentioned, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods won the SmackDown Tag Team belts by defeating Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Right after their title win, however, they were drafted to RAW. With the next pick, one of WWE's most popular and successful factions was no more as Big E was drafted to SmackDown.

After the New Day was broken up, the rest of the picks included Dana Brooke third to RAW, Otis drafted fourth by SmackDown and Angel Garza drafted to RAW as the final pick on Night 1 of the WWE Draft.

The Money in the Bank winner has been forced to stay on SmackDown as his Peach, Mandy Rose, was drafted to RAW earlier on in the night.

The biggest news is obviously the break up of the New Day. It means that Kingston and Woods will carry on as a team while Big E will finally get a singles push on the Blue brand. It was heading that way anyway with his win over Sheamus earlier in the night. And with Kingston and Woods joining RAW, it's looking more and more likely that The Street Profits will be calling SmackDown home after Monday which will be Night Two of the WWE Draft 2020.