Furious Asuka teases heel turn after WWE RAW goes off-air

WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka returned to the Red brand this week. She had to take some time off the squared circle after sustaining an injury during the tag team match against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax last month. Tonight, Asuka returned with a purpose and was adamant about seeking her revenge against the one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Asuka and Baszler locked horns in an exciting match tonight that ended in favor of the WWE RAW Women's Champion. However, Baszler did not bow out after losing. Instead, she started attacking Asuka, and the latter returned the favor.

"Two weeks ago, Shayna Baszler gave me big damage, you know? I wanted to give her payback. It was very close. Next time, I will get her. You know I will get her. Okay?"

Both superstars were involved in a grueling altercation after their match, and the referees had to come out to separate them. Asuka unleashed a different side of herself as she looked more brutal than ever. While her reaction looked justified, this could set up her heel turn in the future.

The current WWE RAW Tag Team Championship picture

After a relatively dull period, the creative is now setting up interesting feuds for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Last week, we saw Charlotte Flair claim that she wants to challenge for the title at WrestleMania. Even Peyton Royce cut a passionate promo on WWE RAW Talk, during which she demanded a fair shot at the title.

Setting up Asuka's heel turn could mean that the creative is inching closer to a feud between her and Charlotte Flair as the latter is currently being booked as a babyface. Interestingly, they have another opportunity to explore on WWE RAW as they can book an intense feud between Asuka and Baszler heading into WrestleMania.

#WWERaw Women's Champion @WWEAsuka managed to get a quick counter for the win but @QoSBaszler is not through! pic.twitter.com/UKYsMhWa8A — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021

This week's match was short, but it did enough to give us a taste of a possible rivalry between the two superstars. Both Asuka and Baszler looked brutal inside the ring and made their encounter look as genuine as it could get. Together, they could account for an engaging storyline on WWE RAW.

Not to forget, NXT graduate Rhea Ripley is slated for a debut on WWE RAW. The creative has been extensively promoting her, and she could find her way to the title picture sooner than we think. Considering the history shared between all the names mentioned above, we could see a huge battle brewing up for the women's title on the Red brand.