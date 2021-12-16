Further details on new Kevin Owens deal with WWE revealed - reports

Following the news that Kevin Owens has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE, more potential details are coming to light. Prominent Twitter wrestling news source WrestleVotes has reported on how important keeping The Prizefighter was to the company.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE had been working on getting Owens to sign a new deal for quite some time. This persistence could partly explain how the company successfully reached an agreement with him.

"Kevin Owens re-signs with WWE as first reported by @SeanRossSapp," wrote WrestleVotes. "I can add that WWE felt strongly in keeping Owens & wanted to get this deal done for a while now. I’d imagine KO will remain part of the main event scene going forward."

After letting a number of stars, such as Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, leave for AEW, one could imagine that retaining Kevin Owens was a major priority for WWE. For several months, many fans have been expecting Owens to jump ship and sign with AEW. Instead, he's reportedly staying with WWE, where it's fair to assume that he'll continue to get pushed as a main-eventer.

Kevin Owens has been a top star in WWE for several years

Kevin Owens has been with WWE since 2014, when he rose to prominence on NXT and quickly won the NXT Championship within months of his debut. During his tenure with the company, he has been a multi-time holder of both the United States and Intercontinental championships. He also won the Universal Championship in 2016.

In recent weeks, Owens has been involved in a feud with WWE Champion Big E. The Prizefighter will face him, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the title at WWE Day One on January 1st, 2022.

What do you think of Kevin Owens staying with WWE for another few years? Do you think he has a decent chance at winning the WWE Championship on New Year's Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below!

