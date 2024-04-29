Future WWE Superstar finally gets a day off in April after grueling travel schedule

A potential future WWE Superstar had a busy April and finally had a day off from a hectic schedule.

One of the most popular wrestlers in the world is Japanese Superstar Giulia, who had a busy month. She visited the United States to attend WrestleMania XL weekend in Philadelphia. She even made an appearance on NXT Stand & Deliver as a special guest and was shown on television with William Regal. If the latest reports are to be believed, the star has signed with NXT and will be starting soon.

Guilia also promoted Rossy Ogawa's new promotion called Dream Star Fighting Marigold. Her contract with Stardom expired and she wrestled her final match with them on April 12. She teamed up with Syuri to take on Hanan and Mayu Iwatani, but it ended in a draw after reaching the 20-minute time limit.

In a post on her official X account, Giulia shared that she's finally resting at home after a grueling schedule. She stated that it was her first day in the month of April.

"Today is my first day off in a while! My first day off this month! Seriously good morning," Giulia wrote [translated from Japanese].

Giulia began her wrestling career in 2017 under the Ice Ribbon brand and several independent promotions in Japan. She was signed by World Wonder Ring Stardom in 2019 and became one of the best women's wrestlers in the world.

Her contract status became a huge talking point this year, with both AEW and WWE reportedly being interested. With her appearance on NXT, she's more than likely making her debut with the company later this year.

Giulia expected to begin in WWE in July

According to Corey Brennan of Fightful, Giulia is expected to report to the Performance Center sometime in June or July. She's going to wrestle a "handful" of matches under Dream Star Fighting Marigold before making a full-time transition to NXT.

There are no plans to change her ring name and her debut will likely be at NXT Heatwave. The brand is also expected to crown a Women's NXT North American Championship, which could be the perfect way to bring Giulia to the WWE audience.

In addition to making an appearance at NXT Stand & Deliver, Giulia was at both nights of WrestleMania XL and visited the Performance Center during her trip.

