Since this summer when the return of G4 was announced, Xavier Woods battled for an opportunity to be a host for the network. G4 was an incredible experience for gamers back in the late 2000s and early 2010s. When G4TV returned to Twitter with the message below, one question remained.

Okay, several questions remained, but one important one needed to be answered. Who would be the new hosts? Adam Sessler returned in September to kickstart a contest to find some brand new hosts for the network, giving fans a chance to let their voices be heard.

One of the major personalities chosen for this was, of course, multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion and host of his own gaming channel UpUpDownDown, Xavier Woods. One of the founding New Day members, Woods has implemented his love of gaming into his professional career many times. We've seen special costumes for The New Day focused around Final Fantasy and, most recently, Gears of War.

Not to mention UpUpDownDown is where Woods and his friends and colleagues at WWE play some new and classic games. It seemed that Woods would be a perfect host for G4TV. It turns out, G4 agreed.

Xavier Woods joins G4 in 2021

G4TV isn't set to officially relaunch until 2021. However, they've officially made a decision regarding one of their new hosts. During tonight's 'A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special' fans got to see the return of Olivia Munn, Kevin Pereira, Morgan Webb, Adam Sessler, and more, hosted by comedian Ron Funches, a noted wrestling fan. G4 has been focused on a 'community-driven' approach this time around, with the first step being bringing Xavier Woods into the fold.

CAMPAIGN COMPLETE! #CREED4G4



Welcome @WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, @AustinCreedWins, Future King of the Ring AND absurdly long title collector to the G4 Family! pic.twitter.com/0PrjwTUpwV — G4TV (@G4TV) November 25, 2020

In a press release, Kevin Sabbe, Head of Content at G4TV said this about Xavier Woods:

"We could not be happier to welcome Xavier to the family and introduce the first member of G4's new cast. The list of on-air talent with advanced degrees in psychology, unbridled passion for video games and multiple WWE Tag Team Championships is not long. We loved Xavier's creative #Creed4G4 campaign and cannot wait to showcase his many talents throughout G4's developing slate of programming. Xavier stands as a fantastic first representative of an exciting and diverse team that we are assembling for G4 and will be introducing in the coming weeks and months."

Whatever the future holds for Xavier Woods at G4, the WWE Universe knows that he'll excel.