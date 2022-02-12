"The next Rock" - Gable Steveson already has plans after WWE

Gable Steveson is expected to become one of WWE's top stars when he debuts. Whether he will start wrestling in WWE is anyone's guess, but he hopes to make an immediate impact and has a goal to be "the next Rock." He also has plans for when he leaves the promotion in the future.

The Olympic Gold Medalist signed with WWE soon after his outing in the Tokyo Olympics. Calling it "a dream" since childhood, he has made brief cameos with the company. Steveson was sent to RAW during the 2021 WWE Draft but has yet to appear.

Discussing his amateur wrestling career ending with KTSP, he said he was made for WWE. However, he would consider leaving the promotion for UFC in the future.

"I think my time has come in amateur wrestling, such as collegiate and Olympic style, my time is coming to an end. I am made for something different and that’s WWE for right now and, who knows? Maybe 10 years from now fighting in the UFC or something like that," said Steveson.

He believed that the NFL was also a choice for him, but for the moment, his only focus was WWE, where he wanted to become a showman like The Rock.

"If I keep staying healthy and I keep working hard, I am still really young so who knows by the time everything is up, I could step on the field. But for right now, it is WWE, I am going to be a showman and be the next Rock. I am going to try do the best that I can," Gable said. (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Gable Steveson had to choose between WWE and UFC after the Tokyo Olympics

Gable Steveson @GableSteveson 🏽 Childhood dream accomplished.. I have officially signed with the @WWE !!! Thank you for the opportunity!! LETS WORK Childhood dream accomplished.. I have officially signed with the @WWE!!! Thank you for the opportunity!! LETS WORK 💪🏽

After the Tokyo Olympics, WWE and UFC both wanted to sign Gable Steveson. The Olympic athlete had obvious talent that both companies were looking for.

However, as Steveson said, WWE won out because he felt that they worked more to sign him than UFC. He also wished that UFC President Dana White had tried a little harder to sign him.

“I was hoping that Dana would have come a lot stronger. I was hoping that he would push the pace a little more. I would love to fight. I’m not scared of fighting. I’m not scared of getting punched. I’m not scared of going out there and losing in front of a big crowd or winning in front of a big crowd. It doesn’t matter to me," said Gable Steveson

It appears UFC will have another chance to sign Steveson in the future. Hopefully, by that time, the athlete will have made his name in WWE and become a massive success in the company.

